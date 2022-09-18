Speaking on the Chandigarh University row viral videos incident, SP of Mohali said that there is only one video of the accused herself. "She has not recorded any other video of anyone else. Electronic devices and mobile phones have been taken into custody and will be sent for forensic examination," he added. A massive protest broke out at Chandigarh University after a female student secretly recorded videos of girls from the hostel bathroom and leaked them online. After the video went viral, the accused student was detained by the police. Videos of her being questioned by the hostel warden also went viral on social media. Chandigarh University MMS Case: Union Minister Som Parkash Says Police Should Take Serious Action After Nude Bathing Videos of Girl Students Go Viral.

Watch Video:

#WATCH | So far in our investigation, we have found out that there is only one video of the accused herself. She has not recorded any other video of anyone else. Electronic devices and mobile phones have been taken into custody and will be sent for forensic examination: Mohali SP pic.twitter.com/wv5dKYzYCr — ANI (@ANI) September 18, 2022

