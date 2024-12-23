A 60-year-old tenant, Nataraj, was arrested by Kilpauk police for setting fire to four bikes outside his landlord's house. According to reports, Nataraj, who has been struggling with alcohol addiction following the death of his wife a year ago, has been causing disturbances in the neighbourhood. Neighbours, concerned about his behaviour, alerted the police, which led to his arrest from a hideout. The landlord filed a complaint, prompting the police to register a case. Nataraj has been sent to judicial custody as investigations continue. Chennai Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts in Ennore Due to Firecrackers, Firefighting Operations Underway.

Elderly Tenant Sets Landlord's 4 Bikes on Fire in Chennai

