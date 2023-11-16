Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi visited Dwarka Ghats in preparation for the upcoming Chhath Pooja festivities. Commending the Delhi government's annual efforts, Oberoi highlighted the Municipal Corporation's commitment to replicate the meticulous arrangements made for Purvanchalis. Stressing on hygiene and cleanliness, the mayor stated, "Insecticides will be sprayed to keep a check on dengue and malaria," ensuring a safe and sanitary environment for the Chhath Pooja celebrations in the city. Chhath Puja 2023: Delhi High Court Refuses to Entertain Plea to Allow Pooja Celebration at Yamuna River.

Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi Checks Chhath Pooja Readiness at Dwarka Ghats

#WATCH | Delhi: Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi visits Dwarka Ghats ahead of Chhath Pooja; says, "The way Delhi government make preparations every year and make ghats for Purvanchalis for Chhath Pooja, the municipal corporation is walking their footsteps and made the same… pic.twitter.com/4fQHSaaZWI — ANI (@ANI) November 16, 2023

