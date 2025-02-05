A shocking incident occurred in Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar on the night of February 4, when the 7-year-old son of a prominent builder was kidnapped for a ransom of Rs 2 crore. The abduction took place near Central Mall, just 100 meters from the child's home, right in front of his father. On that evening, Sunil Tupe and his son, Chaitanya, had gone for a walk after dinner. Sunil was walking ahead, while Chaitanya was following on his bicycle. Suddenly, a black car arrived, and within moments, the boy was grabbed and taken away. The entire incident unfolded in front of his father, but before Sunil could react, the kidnappers had already escaped. Around 8:40 PM, two unidentified individuals arrived in a black four-wheeler and forcibly abducted the child. CCTV footage from the area shows the black car stopping at the corner of the road, where the kidnappers seized the child and fled. Kidnapping Caught on Camera in Maharashtra: Jeweller Abducted in Broad Daylight by Four Armed Men in Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar (Watch Video).

Famous Builder Sunil Tupe's 7-Year-Old Son Kidnapped

संभाजीनगर शहरातील नामांकित बिल्डरच्या मुलाचे २ कोटी रुपयांच्या खंडणीसाठी अपहरण. घरापासून १०० मीटर अंतरावरील सेंट्रल मॉल येथून मुलाचे अपहरण झाले. ते काळ्या रंगाची चारचाकीतून आले अन् मुलाला वडिलांसमोर उचलून नेले… pic.twitter.com/9hI25z3abS — Rahul Kulkarni (@RahulAsks) February 5, 2025

