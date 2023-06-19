Violent clashes erupt between two groups over the payment of service charges in Noida’s Spectrum Mall on Sunday evening. The Noida police initiated legal action in the matter after a video of the incident went viral on social media. Police have registered charges on behalf of both the parties and necessary legal action was taken. Investigation into the matter is underway. Delhi Mall Fight: Rider, Security Guard Engage in Ugly Brawl Over Delay in Handing Parking Ticket Outside Anand Vihar Mall, Viral Video Surfaces.

Clash Erupts in Noida Mall Video

स्पेक्ट्रम मॉल के ड्यूटी फ्री रेस्टोरेंट में एक पक्ष अपनी पार्टी कर रहा था ,जहां सर्विस चार्ज देने को लेकर दोनो पक्षों में कहासुनी और मारपीट हुई है, थाना सेक्टर-113 नोएडा पुलिस द्वारा दोनो पक्षों की तरफ से अभियोग पंजीकृत है, आवश्यक विधिक कार्यवाही की जा रही है। — POLICE COMMISSIONERATE GAUTAM BUDDH NAGAR (@noidapolice) June 19, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)