The Mahanagar Gas Limited (MGL) on Tuesday said that the prices of CNG in Mumbai will be reduced. In an official statement, the MGL said that they are reducing CNG prices by Rs 2.50/Kg. After the decision, CNG will now cost Rs 87.00/Kg from midnight of January 31, 2023. Earlier, CNG was priced at Rs 89.50/Kg. Mobile CNG Stations Soon to Deliver Fuel at Customers' Doorsteps in Mumbai.

MGL Slashes CNG Price

CNG prices to reduce in #Mumbai. MGL to reduce CNG prices by Rs.2.50/Kg.#CNG will now cost Rs.87.00/Kg from midnight of January 31. Earlier it was available at 89.50/Kg. #CNG #pricereduction MGL statement 👇🏻 pic.twitter.com/US2WEPZIYB — Aroosa Ahmed (@iAroosaAhmed) January 31, 2023

