A shocking incident was reported from Telangana’s Suryapet district, where a lorry carrying coconuts from Eluru to Hyderabad overturned near Rayanigudem. While the driver lay injured and unattended, locals rushed to the spot not to help but to loot the coconuts. A video surfaced on social media on September 24, showing people stuffing sacks with the fallen coconuts before fleeing the scene, ignoring the victim. The lorry had gone out of control before tipping over, scattering its load across the road. Oil Loot in Bihar: Locals Rush With Bottles, Buckets to Collect Spilled Soybean Oil After Tanker Overturns in Motihari; Video Surfaces.

Overturned Lorry in Telangana Leads to Coconut Looting, Driver Injured

A DCM lorry loaded with Coconuts, travelling from Eluru to #Hyderabad, went out of control and overturned near Rayanigudem in #Suryapet . People gathered and #looted the #Coconuts from the vehicle and fled away, no body bothered about the injured driver.#Looting #RoadSafety pic.twitter.com/Ya4iBRcwYr — Surya Reddy (@jsuryareddy) September 24, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (X Account of Surya Reddy), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

