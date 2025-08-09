A video showing a rat roaming and eating food inside a glass display at a food stall in Kolkata’s Sealdah railway station has gone viral on social media. Bengali rights advocate Garga Chatterjee posted the video of the rat inside a food stall display at Cookxon on X, formerly Twitter. Chatterjee alleged that none of the shop contracts at the station were awarded to Bengali vendors, claiming instead that they went to Hindi-speaking. "Potential mass infection overlooked & Central govt cancels no contract. Notorious Anti-Bengali racist @drmsdah ensured that not a single stall contract in Sealdah Rail Station of Kolkata goes to a Bengali. 100% stalls distributed to pro BJP Hindi people! (sic)" he wrote. However, Railways clarified that a complaint in this regard was already received, and a penalty was imposed on the shop owner. "This complain already received and penalty imposed against the concerned licensee," DRM Sealdah ER replied. Rat in Manchurian: Dead Baby Rat Found in Chinese Dish at Purple Butterfly Restaurant in Airoli During Women’s Day Celebration.

Penalty Imposed on Cookxon Food Shop Owner at Sealdah Railway Station After Video Showed Rat on Food

This complain already received and penalty imposed against the concerned licensee. — DRM Sealdah ERᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠ (@drmsdah) August 8, 2025

