The Court of Chief Commissioner for Persons with Disabilities recently directed a private company to make their app accessible to persons with disabilities. According to reports, the court's direction was passed against Practo Technologies Pvt Ltd. However, Chief Commissioner said that all private establishments are bound to comply with government guidelines. As per the court's order, all information and communication technology services are required to make their services accessible to people with disabilities under sections 40 and 46 of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act.

Check Tweet:

Private company directed to make its app accessible to persons with disabilities reports @satyendra_w @Rahul400https://t.co/9NR8GImZaD — Bar & Bench (@barandbench) August 27, 2022

