Maharashtra Minister Aaditya Thackeray on Wednesday said that Mumbai might cross 2,000 COVID-19 cases today. Thackeray stated,"Last week we were reporting 150 cases per day, now we are reporting around 2000 cases per day. Mumbai may cross 2000 per day cases today.

The Maharashtra Minister in a tweet said, "Seeing the surge of covid cases in Mumbai, we held a meeting at the @mybmc to review the situation, preparation, as well as to plan for the proposed vaccination for ages 15-18 that we want to carry out in early January."

Tweet By ANI:

#COVID19 | Last week we were reporting 150 cases per day, now we are reporting around 2000 cases per day. Mumbai may cross 2000 per day cases today: Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Aditya Thackeray (File pic) pic.twitter.com/4Tc7GWvH1W — ANI (@ANI) December 29, 2021

Tweet By Aaditya Thackeray:

Seeing the surge of covid cases in Mumbai, we held a meeting at the @mybmc to review the situation, preparation, as well as to plan for the proposed vaccination for ages 15-18 that we want to carry out in early January. I urge all not to panic but exercise extreme caution (1/n) pic.twitter.com/qqvHtICZBh — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) December 29, 2021

