The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued alerts as a well-marked low-pressure area over the southeast Bay of Bengal is expected to intensify into a cyclonic storm by October 27. The system, currently moving west-northwestward, is likely to hit Odisha and West Bengal hardest, bringing very heavy to heavy rainfall from October 28 to 30. Yellow warnings have already been issued for 21 districts in Odisha, later extended statewide. Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand, Odisha, and Sikkim are expected to experience thunderstorms and rain during the same period, with Kolkata and Hooghly likely to witness lightning on October 28. South Bengal districts, including North and South 24 Parganas, East and West Medinipur, and Jhargram, are also on alert. Meanwhile, a depression over the eastcentral Arabian Sea is moving northwards at 18 kmph, situated about 340 km west-northwest of Panjim, and is expected to continue along a northward track. Its impact is being closely monitored, though the main rainfall threat remains over the Bay of Bengal and eastern India, which will also experience cooler temperatures in the north and northeast. Odisha on High Alert Ahead of Cyclone; Heavy Rains Expected From October 27, Fishermen Advised Caution.

Cyclone Montha Approaches Bay of Bengal

(A) Depression over Eastcentral Arabian Sea The Depression over eastcentral Arabian Sea moved nearly northwards with a speed of 18 kmph during past 6 hours and lay centered at 2330 hrs IST of yesterday, the 24th October 2025, over the same region, near latitude 16.2°N &… pic.twitter.com/Ql76faPcUp — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) October 24, 2025

