Neeraj Zimba, the BJP MLA from Darjeeling, penned a letter in his own blood to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday. The letter was a poignant reminder of PM Modi’s statement, “the dreams of Gorkhas are my dreams,” and an appeal for high-level intervention in the unresolved issues of the Gorkha community. Zimba highlighted that PM Modi’s pledge, made during a public rally at Khaprail near Siliguri on April 10, 2014, remains unfulfilled. He wrote, “I pen down this letter using my own blood to draw your attention to a matter of great importance. The promise to address the issues of the Gorkhas by finding a permanent political solution and granting Scheduled Tribe status to the 11 overlooked communities of the Gorkhas has not yet been realised.” West Bengal Panchayat Elections 2023 Violence: BJP Office Set Ablaze by Unknown Miscreants in Darjeeling.

BJP MLA Write Letter to PM Modi in Blood

In this letter, I highlighted a matter of grave importance for the Gorkhas. The assurance bestowed upon us by Hon'ble PM, encapsulated in the resounding pledge of "Gorkha ka Swapna, Mera Swapana," echoed in the BJP's Sankalpa Patra of 2009, 2014, and 2019, remains unfulfilled pic.twitter.com/BKc4Zx58Ga — Neeraj Tamang Zimba (@NeerajZimba) March 2, 2024

Time has come for justice to be delivered to the Indian Gorkhas. We fervently await justice from the Hon'ble Prime Minister. I urge him to fulfill the promises made in a timely manner, ensuring that justice is not only served but also seen to be served.@followers @highlight pic.twitter.com/EEDe1511EL — Neeraj Tamang Zimba (@NeerajZimba) March 3, 2024

