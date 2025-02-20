A massive fight broke out between two groups of students in Eluru, Andhra Pradesh, after an argument over the online game Free Fire. The incident, caught on camera, has gone viral on social media. In the video, students are seen arguing in a circle before the situation escalates into a violent street fight. They punch, chase, and hurl bricks and stones at each other, causing panic among bystanders. Some students managed to flee the scene, while others continued the fight. Locals immediately alerted the police, who arrived at the spot and initiated an inquiry. Authorities are analyzing the viral video to identify those involved. No arrests have been reported yet, and further details are awaited as the investigation continues. Train Brawl: Passengers Seen Kicking and Punching Each Other Over Gallery Seat in Kumbh Mela Special Train, Video Goes Viral.

Massive Brawl Over Free Fire in Eluru (Disturbing Video)

Students in Eluru, #AndhraPradesh have a spat over playing Free Fire game and end up fighting on the road. Locals immediately informed the police who detained the students, counselled them and let them go. pic.twitter.com/JD2qZwJrdn — Deccan Daily (@Deccan_Daily) February 19, 2025

