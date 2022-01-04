New Delhi, January 4: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former party Delhi unit chief Manoj Tiwari on Tuesday said that he had tested positive for COVID-19. According to news sources, Tiwari said that he is down with mild fever and cold. Tiwari has reportedly cancelled his scheduled rallies that he was to address in the poll bound state of Uttarakhand.

Delhi: BJP MP Manoj Tiwari says he has tested positive for COVID-19 — ANI (@ANI) January 4, 2022

