A Patiala court on Sunday sent gangster Lawrence Bishnoi to 5-day police custody after the Delhi police demanded his custody in connection with the Arms Act case. Bishnoi's lawyer Vishal Chopra said that nowhere in its application did the Delhi Police mention the Sidhu Moose Wala murder probe against Bishnoi. He has denied involvement in Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala's murder.

