The Delhi Police has planned to undergo psychoanalysis tests and has recreated the incident in an effort to find more evidence against Sahil and strengthen the case. On May 28 in Delhi's Shahbad Diary neighbourhood, the 20-year-old accused brutally killed his 16-year-old lover. Police sources stated that the 20-year-old has not yet regretted murdering the girl. Meanwhile, a new CCTV footage showing the victim Sakshi crossing a street moments before her brutal murder has surfaced online. Delhi Girl Murder Video: 16-Year-Old Stabbed, Stoned to Death by Boyfriend in Shahbad Dairy Area, Disturbing Incident Caught on CCTV Camera.

New CCTV Footage of Victim Sakshi

CCTV Footage of sakshi murder case pic.twitter.com/sad7Qq4kwd — Utkarsh Mishra (उत्कर्ष मिश्रा) (@UtkarshMishra_9) May 31, 2023

