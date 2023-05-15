The Delhi High Court on Monday reserved its decision on a public interest litigation seeking directions from the Delhi Police to ask the complainants if they are willing to undergo scientific tests like Narco Analysis to prove authenticity of their complaints. While reserving its decision, the court said, "Mazak thodi hai. CrPC hai sahab (It is not a joke. It is CrPC). We are not lawmakers." The PIL was moved by the BJP leader Ashwini Upadhyay. Delhi HC on Rape Cases: Courts Must Have Sensitive Heart, Alert Mind While Conducting Trial in Incidents of Sexual Assault.

'Mazak Thodi Hai, CrPC Hai Sahab':

A Division Bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad also said that they are not lawmakers and therefore cannot pass orders on a matter like this. Upadhyay, however, argued that he is not seeking directions to Centre to implement a law. — Bar & Bench (@barandbench) May 15, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)