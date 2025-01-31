A shocking incident has come to light where a speeding car rammed into the house of Ramveer Shaukeen, an independent candidate contesting from the Mundka constituency. The attack, which resulted in significant injuries to Shaukeen, has raised serious concerns. In a video captured during the incident, the car can be seen charging straight into Shaukeen's residence, causing extensive damage and injuring him. Shaukeen has accused his political opponents of orchestrating the attack. This assault on Shaukeen, who is contesting the Mundka assembly seat as an independent candidate, has sparked a wave of speculation regarding the involvement of rival factions. Shaukeen is currently recovering from the injuries sustained in the attack. Delhi Assembly Elections 2025: ‘Enhanced Education, Jobs for Muslim and Other Minorities’ Says Congress MP Imran Masood, Slams AAP for ‘Hollow Promises’.

Mundka Independent Candidate Ramveer Shaukeen Injured in Car Attack