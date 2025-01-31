(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)
Delhi: Mundka Independent Candidate Ramveer Shaukeen Injured in Car Attack Ahead of Delhi Assembly Elections 2025, Accuses Political Rivals (Watch Videos)
Delhi’s Mundka constituency sees controversy as independent candidate Ramveer Shaukeen is injured in a car attack. Shaukeen blames political rivals for the assault, sparking tensions ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections.
Socially Team Latestly| Jan 31, 2025 02:44 PM IST