The Delhi Police is celebrating safer internet month posting videos regarding cyber awareness everyday starting from Monday. On Thursday, the Delhi police shared a video warning social media users of Ill effects of online friendship. Cops asked internet users to be wary of fake social media accounts and not to share sensitive information with anyone on social media. Delhi Police in Partnership With Meta Launch ‘Cyber Suraksha’ Cyber Safety Awareness Campaign.

Delhi Police Warns Against Online Friendship:

Don't be a fool Online friendship may cost you mental trauma and financial losses. Check twice before accepting online friendship requests. #FoolNahiCoolBane pic.twitter.com/5FNvGQCoNu — Delhi Police (@DelhiPolice) February 9, 2023

