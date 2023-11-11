A few days ago, video footage of a bus accident in Delhi's Rohini area after a Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) electric bus driver suffered an alleged heart attack came to light. While several reports claimed that the accident took place as the driver suffered a heart attack, now reports say that the DTC bus driver did not suffer a heart attack but an Epileptic attack. The news was confirmed by a journalist on X, formerly Twitter, who had earlier said that the incident took place due to the driver reportedly suffering a heart attack. The disturbing video, which has gone viral on the internet, showed the bus spiralling out of control, killing one and injuring multiple people. Delhi Accident Video: DTC Electric Bus Driver's Heart Attack Leads to Fatal Crash; Disturbing Video Emerges.

DTC Electric Bus Driver Suffered Epileptic Attack

Correction : हार्ट अटैक की जगह मिर्गी का दौरा* पढ़ा जाए! — iMayankofficial 🇮🇳 (@imayankindian) November 11, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)