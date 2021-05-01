Doctor Vivek Rai, working at the COVID-19 ward of Max Hospital in Delhi's Saket has reportedly died by suicide. Netizens took to Twitter in shock over the heartbreaking news.

Check Tweets by Netizens:

Heartbreaking: Just heard, Dr. Vivek, Max Hospital, Delhi ended his own life as he was seeing at least 5 to 7 #COVID19 deaths every day while managing the ICU. A safe space to express our emotions out is still at bay! — Subhasree Ray (@DrSubhasree) May 1, 2021

COVID WARRIOR dies by Suicide Dr Vivek Rai, Resident dr of DNB 1st year at Max Hospital Saket Delhi. He Was doing covid duty since 1 month and was dealing with icu pts every day and was providing cpr and ACLS for about 7 to 8 patients per day in which not many were surviving. pic.twitter.com/ha5v09Cjwh — Prof Dr Ravi Wankhedkar (@docraviw) May 1, 2021

Due to this frustrating situation he was into , he took such a difficult decision of ending his own life than living with the suffering and emotions of the people that died on his watch. He was a very briliant doctor from Gorakhpur,UP++ — Prof Dr Ravi Wankhedkar (@docraviw) May 1, 2021

and has helped to save hundreds of life's in this covid era. He was newly married in last year Nov & his wife is 2 months into her pregnancy. — Prof Dr Ravi Wankhedkar (@docraviw) May 1, 2021

This brings into focus d tremendous emotional strain hcws r having while managing C19 crisis.This death of a young dr is nothing short of murder by d “system “ which has created frustrations d/t shortages of basic health care facilities.Bad Science,Bad Politics & Bad Governance — Prof Dr Ravi Wankhedkar (@docraviw) May 1, 2021

Really Sad !! Never Felt so so helpless . These are extremely trying times just don’t hv words Dr Vivek of Max hospital Commits suicide as he can’t help save lives in #Delhi Max when will this SYSTEM get into Action Extremely Pained #COVIDEmergency2021 #COVID19India horrifying https://t.co/Uwt57ja1pg — Nagma (@nagma_morarji) May 1, 2021

