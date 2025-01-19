In a heartbreaking turn of events, Indian star shooter and double Olympic medallist Manu Bhaker lost her maternal uncle and grandmother in a fatal road accident. The horrific incident happened just two days after the ace shooter received the prestigious Khel Ratna Award from the President of India. The road accident took place on the Mahendergarh Bypass Road when Manu Bhaker's maternal uncle and grandmother were travelling on a scooter. According to fresh reports, the scooter was hit by a speeding Brezza that came from the wrong side. The collision was so brutal that both victims died on the spot. Manu Bhaker Reflects On Receiving Khel Ratna 2024 Award, Says ‘Biggest Honour Is That I’ll Forever Be Known As…’

Manu Bhaker’s Maternal Grandmother and uncle Killed in a Road Accident

VIDEO | Haryana: International shooting star Manu Bhaker's maternal grandmother and maternal uncle die in a accident in Charkhi Dadri. ASI Suresh Kumar informs, "We got the information about the accident about a collision of a car and a scooty. Both the persons on the scooty… pic.twitter.com/U6wFpgiVaz — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 19, 2025

