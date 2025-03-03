Dr George P Abraham, a renowned urologist credited with Kerala’s first cadaver transplant, was found dead at his farmhouse in Thuruthissery near Nedumbassery, Kochi. The 72-year-old senior surgeon was discovered hanging on Sunday night, March 2, and a suicide note recovered from the scene cited "old age and health issues affecting his work." Dr Abraham, a pioneer in nephrology and kidney transplantation at a private hospital in Ernakulam, had arrived at the farmhouse with his younger brother before sending him away. Born in Brahmapuram, he was residing at Kooliyatt House in Elamkulam. His funeral was scheduled for 1 PM today, March 3, at St George Jacobite Syrian Church in Cheruthottukunnel, near Infopark Phase 2. The medical fraternity mourns the loss of a respected figure in organ transplantation. Dr George Abraham Dies: Renowned Urologist Who Conducted Over 2,500 Renal Transplant Procedures Found Dead at Farmhouse in Kerala’s Nedumbassery, Suicide Note Recovered.

Dr George Abraham Dies:

Dr. George P Abraham, a prominent nephrologist and senior surgeon, was found dead at his Thuruthissery farmhouse near Nedumbassery, #Kochi. A suicide note cited old age and health issues. He had arrived with his younger brother on Sunday evening before sending him away and was… pic.twitter.com/07gtEGDybR — South First (@TheSouthfirst) March 3, 2025

Medical Fraternity Mourns Dr George Abraham Demise

RIP George P Abraham. Condolences to Datson P Abraham & the rest of the family. One of the greatest, possibly THE greatest Urologist /Transplant Surgeon produced by India, he worked for long at Lakeshore Hospital, MTH Hospitals , kochi, RIMS, Eratupetta, Kottayam & Holy Family… pic.twitter.com/FoV79lxiEF — Dr Jaison Philip. M.S., MCh (@Jasonphilip8) March 3, 2025

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – + 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)