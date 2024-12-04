An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.3 shook Mulugu in Telangana at approximately 7:27 am on Wednesday. A 5.3-magnitude earthquake struck Mulugu district in Telangana at a depth of 40 kilometers, as reported by the National Center for Seismology. The tremors, lasting 6 to 10 seconds, were captured on CCTV in Bhadrachalam and Mulugu. Shocked residents rushed out of their homes, with several videos circulating on social media, showcasing the intense reaction. Many users described the earthquake as one of the strongest in the state. The Bhookamp app also confirmed the earthquake’s depth, intensifying public concern. No significant damage has been reported yet. Earthquake in Telangana: Quake of Magnitude 5.3 on Richter Scale Hits Mulugu, Tremors Felt in Hyderabad.

Telangana Earthquake

Powerful Earthquake Rocks Telangana, Tremors Felt Across Region - No Major Damage Reported Earthquake shakes Telangana! A strong tremor rattles Mulugu early this morning, with aftershocks felt in Vijayawada and beyond. No reports of major damage yet. Authorities on alert.… pic.twitter.com/SBKEygvN15 — Sneha Mordani (@snehamordani) December 4, 2024

