Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has received a death threat via email. According to reports, the threatening email also said that Eknath Shinde's car would be blown up with a bomb. It is also reported that the threatening emails were sent to the Goregaon and JJ Marg police stations, as well as the Mantralaya (state secretariat). Acting on the threats, the Mumbai Police and the Crime Branch launched a probe and are tracing the sender's IP address. Meanwhile, security around Eknath Shinde has been heightened, and an investigation is underway. Matter of Great Pride, Says Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde on Rekha Gupta.

Eknath Shinde Receives Death Threat

Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde received a death threat via email, warning of a bomb attack on his car. Mumbai Police and the Crime Branch have launched a probe, tracing the sender’s IP address. Security has been tightened, and investigations are ongoing.#EknathShinde… pic.twitter.com/xlIW6AmXhO — Mid Day (@mid_day) February 20, 2025

