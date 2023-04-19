The University Grants Commission (UGC) has asked universities to allow students to write exams in local languages even if the course is offered in English medium. Agniveer Recruitment 2023: Indian Army's First Online Entrance Exam for Agniveers Begins Today; Check Selection Process, Key Dates and Details Here.

Exams in Local Language:

Allow students to write exams in local languages even if the course is offered in English medium: UGC to universities — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 19, 2023

