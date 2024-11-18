Uttar Pradesh's Allahabad High Court recently directed the state police to register a case to probe an alleged conspiracy to implicate an accused in a rape case. The high court bench of Justice Arun Kumar Singh Deshwal passed the order after an inquiry revealed that the rape victim and witnesses in the case were untraceable, and even their addresses were found to be incorrect. "The above facts shows the serious conspiracy to falsely implicate the applicant [accused] and also misuse the forum of Court just to falsely implicate the person through a non-existence complainant and witnesses. In such case, duty cast not only upon the concerned Presiding Officer but also the local counsel who file complaint and identified the complainant as well as witnesses," the court said. The high court observed while hearing a petition moved by an accused for quashing a trial court order summoning him in a complaint case involving Section 376-D (gang rape) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and provisions of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Allahabad High Court Acquits Murder Accused, Says Trial Court Judges Often Convict Innocent Accused To Save Their Career Prospects and Avoid Wrath of Higher Courts.

Facts Show the Serious Conspiracy To Falsely Implicate the Applicant

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

