A dramatic altercation over a bus seat unfolded in Wanaparthy district’s Killa Ganapuram bus stand, where two women resorted to physical blows, wielding brooms and sticks. The incident caused a commotion among onlookers before fellow passengers intervened to separate them. The scuffle began inside a TSRTC bus traveling from Mahabubnagar to Wanaparthy. As the bus arrived at the stop, the two women exited and escalated their dispute into a physical fight. They pulled each other’s hair and used brooms and sticks in the confrontation, shocking other passengers. Passengers expressed frustration over the lack of adequate seating in buses despite the government’s free travel scheme for women. They noted that such disputes have become more frequent due to overcrowded buses, with tempers flaring and incidents turning violent. Fortunately, the intervention of bystanders brought the situation under control, and no serious injuries were reported. Uttarakhand Girls Fight Video: Ruckus on Dehradun Street as 2 Young Women Pull Each Other's Hair, Hurl Abuses After Dispute Over Boyfriend (Watch Viral Clip).

Fight Over Free Bus Seat in Telangana

