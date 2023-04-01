A full emergency was declared at Delhi airport after a Dubai-bound flight suffered bird hit on Saturday, April 1. According to the reports, the FedEx flight had just taken off when it suffered bird hit. A full emergency is declared when an aircraft is approaching an aerodrome in such a manner that there is a danger of an accident occurring. Air Asia Flight Suffers Bird-Hit Soon After Take-Off From Odisha, Makes Emergency Landing at Biju Patnaik Airport in Bhubaneswar.

Full Emergency At Delhi Airport

Full emergency declared at Delhi airport after Dubai bound FedEx aircraft suffers bird-hit soon after take-off: Airport official — ANI (@ANI) April 1, 2023

