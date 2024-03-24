In a shocking incident in Tamil Nadu, MDMK MP Ganesamoorthy allegedly tried to end his life by committing suicide. As per news agency ANI, Ganesamoorthy, an MP from Erode was hospitalised after he allegedly tried to commit suicide. A video shared by the news agency shows Ganesamoorthy being taken to a hospital after his suicide bid. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: DMK Seals Seat Pact With Two Allies in Tamil Nadu; VCK Clinches Two, MDMK To Contest One.

Ganesamoorthy Allegedly Tries to Commit Suicide

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu: MDMK MP from Erode, Ganesamoorthy hospitalised after allegedly trying to commit suicide. pic.twitter.com/eVCz1Mu0Jh — ANI (@ANI) March 24, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)