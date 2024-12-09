In a shocking incident, a six-month-old foetus was discovered stuck in a bathroom pipe after a water stagnation issue at a house in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, on Sunday, December 8. Reportedly, The house, where nine tenants live, was owned by Devendra alias Deva, who made the grim discovery when the pipe was cut to address the water blockage. Police were alerted, and Indirapuram police arrived at the scene, where the landlord explained that the foetus was found after cutting the pipe. A DNA test will be conducted on all the tenants to determine the identity of the foetus' mother. Authorities have launched an investigation into the incident. Ghaziabad Shocker: 4 Men Behead Acquaintance on Instructions of ‘YouTube Tantriks’ To Get His Skull For Worship; Arrested.

6-Month-Old Foetus Found Stuck in Bathroom Pipe in Ghaziabad

यूपी के जिला गाजियाबाद में एक मकान में बाथरूम की पाइप लाइन बंद हो गई। पाइप जब तोड़ा गया तो 6 महीने का भ्रूण बरामद हुआ। इस घर में 9 किराएदार रहते हैं, वो भ्रूण इन्हीं में से किसी एक का है। सभी की DNA जांच कराई जाएगी। pic.twitter.com/1qieCJVgp9 — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) December 9, 2024

