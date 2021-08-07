Panaji, August 7: Goa has been repoened for fully vaccinated tourists on Saturday as COVID-19 cases decreased. However, COVID-19 negative RT-PCR report remains mandatory for unvaccinated visitors.

Goa has reopened for tourists who are fully vaccinated or have a negative RTPCR report, as COVID cases have decreased. "Goa govt is very alert. They are asking for masks everywhere and aren't allowing anyone to enter without negative RTPCR report," says a tourist pic.twitter.com/AJTz1e5zjy — ANI (@ANI) August 7, 2021

