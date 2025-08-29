Google Vids, an AI-powered video creation app, is now free for all users without paying for a premium AI subscription. Google Vids AI editor offers users various features that help them create videos with artificial intelligence. The Google Vids free version does not provide all the premium features; however, users can access templates, stock media, fonts, and explore the tool. Elon Musk’s xAI Rolls Out Grok Imagine to Web Version and New Grok iOS App on AppStore With Improvements and Bug Fixes to Video Generation.

Google Vids Now Available Free for All

🎬 Meet Google Vids: the AI-powered video creation app for work. Our new instructional series, Vids on Vids, starts with how to access Vids, and takes you on a tour of the editor. Watch now! → https://t.co/RooR8YOUZo pic.twitter.com/OJ1khghlw1 — Google Workspace (@GoogleWorkspace) August 28, 2025

