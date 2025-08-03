A Class 5 student was injured on Saturday, August 2, after a part of the ceiling plaster collapsed in a government primary school classroom in Gorakhpur's Balapar village in Uttar Pradesh. The incident occurred around 10 am at Composite Primary School, where 10-year-old Vikram, a resident of Baijnath Pur Tola Bhaluahwa, sustained a head injury while sitting on a bench. He was rushed to Mahayogi Guru Gorakshanath Ayush University for first aid and later referred to the medical college for further treatment. Following public outrage, authorities suspended the school’s headmistress, Sunita Agrahari, and ordered an immediate structural inspection of the dilapidated building. Mathura House Collapse: 1 Killed, Over 12 Feared Trapped After 4-6 Houses Collapse During Excavation in Uttar Pradesh's Masani Area, Rescue Operations Underway (Watch Videos).

A class 5 student sustained injuries in the head after plaster fell off from the roof of a government school in Gorakhpur district of Uttar Pradesh. pic.twitter.com/9LKnBCdRGP — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) August 2, 2025

