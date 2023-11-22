The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Wednesday, November 22, suspended its director Anil Gill over corruption allegations. “There is zero tolerance to malpractices. Any such issue will always be dealt with the strictest measures in accordance with the law," the ministry said in a statement. Gill's suspension comes after a recommendation by a vigilance committee established by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) conducted its preliminary investigation into allegations of corruption. Anil Gill, former Director of the Flying and Training Division (DFT) at the DGCA, is alleged to have misused his authority to obtain three aircraft as bribes from flying schools. DGCA Slaps Rs 10 Lakh Penalty on Air India for Non Compliance of Civil Aviation Requirements.

Anil Gill Suspended

"There is zero tolerance towards malpractices. Any such issue will always be dealt with the strictest measures in accordance with the law," says Union Civil Aviation minister. — ANI (@ANI) November 22, 2023

