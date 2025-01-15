Gaurav Sisodia, a bar owner and resident of Shri Radha Sky Gardens Society in Greater Noida West, was booked on Tuesday for allegedly fighting with security guards over a parking issue and reportedly firing multiple rounds. The incident occurred late Monday night after Sisodia confronted society staff over a car parked in a no-parking zone. Police said Sisodia allegedly abused and threatened guards, with staff claiming he fired over six shots. However, no CCTV footage of gunfire has been found yet. Videos of the altercation circulated widely on social media, prompting police to file a case under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Arms Act. Investigations, including CCTV review, are ongoing to verify the allegations. WWE-Style Brawl in Greater Noida: 2 Female Students Fight, Pull Each Other’s Hair in Knowledge Park; Video Goes Viral.

Bar Owner Booked for Alleged Parking Dispute

Shots fired at a Greater Noida West residential society over a parking dispute. The shots were fired by the owner of a night club targeting a security guard at the Shri Radha Sky Garden society. No injuries were reported. An FIR in the case has been lodged. @GreaterNoidaW… pic.twitter.com/5KxN5rqqEM — Vani Mehrotra (@vani_mehrotra) January 14, 2025

