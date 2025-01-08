Alertness shown by a loco pilot of a passenger train and a forest department employee saved the lives of several lions that were seen strolling onto railway tracks in Gujarat recently. It is reported that several Asiatic lions were seen crossing the railway track in Gujarat's Bhavnagar between January 6 and January 7. A video of one such incident has surfaced online. In the video, a forest department employee can be seen chasing the lion as the big cat crosses the railway track in Bhavnagar. The viral clip also shows the forest guard chasing the lion with a stick and successfully moving it away from the track. Railways PRO Shambhuji confirmed the incident, which took place on Monday at around 3:00 PM. Gujarat: Alert Loco Pilots of Goods and Passenger Trains Apply Breaks in Time, Save 8 Lions From Getting Hit in Bhavnagar District.

Forest Department Employee Chases Lion With A Stick in Bhavnagar

