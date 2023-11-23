At Gujarat's Vapi station on Tuesday, November 23, an elderly man was about to be crushed by a train until a Railway security guard showed courage and a strong sense of responsibility and intervened. The bold action was caught on a CCTV camera installed at the station. In the video, many individuals can be seen crossing railway tracks to go from one platform to another. This is an extremely risky yet widespread practice across the nation. An individual is shown battling to board the platform, and a guard from the Government Railway Police (GRP) assists them. At the same time, an elderly man can be seen tripping and collapsing between the tracks as the train draws near. In the clip, a GRP security personnel can be seen rushing to save the man. He grabs the man and drags him away from the tracks when the train is only a few yards away. As the train passes past, a disaster is averted. After putting his life in danger to save the elderly passenger, GRP employee Veerabhai Meru assisted him in returning to the platform. RPF Constable Saves Two Women From Falling Under Moving Train at Surat Railway Station, Video Goes Viral.

Railway Personnel Saves Elderly Man at Gujarat's Vapi Station

Flash: Visuals of an old man, attempting to cross railway tracks at #Vapi Railway Station, falls and gets trapped as Surat-Bandra Intercity train approaches platform. GRP Jawan rescues the old man.#Gujarat pic.twitter.com/YZ2cIpr1V8 — Yuvraj Singh Mann (@yuvnique) November 23, 2023

