A 37-year-old man diagnosed with the rare neurological disorder Guillain-Barre Syndrome has passed away in Pune, bringing the death toll to seven, according to health officials. The man’s death adds to a growing number of fatalities linked to the condition in the region. A recent investigation by the State Health Laboratory has revealed that 55 water samples in Pune are contaminated and unfit for drinking. These samples were collected from areas affected by the outbreak of Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS), particularly from Nandedgaon, where the highest number of cases have been reported. Guillain-Barré Syndrome Scare: 5 New GBS Cases Detected in Pune, Tally Up at 163 in Maharashtra.

Gullain Barre Syndrome in Pune

