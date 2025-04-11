The Calcutta High Court has denied permission for a Hanuman Jayanti procession on Indira Gandhi Sarani, formerly known as Red Road, citing concerns over traffic congestion in the area. The decision was passed by a single bench of Justice Tirthankar Ghosh. The petition seeking permission for the religious procession was filed by the Hindu Seva Dal on Tuesday. The group had proposed to take out the rally on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti along the iconic stretch of Red Road in central Kolkata. However, the court turned down the request, highlighting the potential for severe traffic disruptions in the busy thoroughfare, which connects key administrative and commercial zones in the city. Unhappy with the verdict, Hindu Seva Dal has announced that it will challenge the decision in a division bench of the Calcutta High Court. Hanuman Jayanti 2025 Images and Bajrangbali HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Share Hanuman Janmotsav Greetings and Messages To Mark Lord Hanuman’s Birth Anniversary.

Calcutta High Court Denies Hanuman Jayanti Rally on Indira Gandhi Sarani

Calcutta High Court did not allow Hanuman Jayanti procession on Indira Gandhi Sarani, formerly Red Road, in Kolkata. On Tuesday, Hindu Seva Dal had approached the Calcutta High Court for permission to take out a procession on Red Road on Hanuman Jayanti. But a single bench of… pic.twitter.com/7SPMmRP5vG — ANI (@ANI) April 11, 2025

