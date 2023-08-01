The Calcutta High Court recently observed that a man entitled to marry for the second time under personal law is also duty-bound to maintain his first wife. The court made the observation while quashing a session's court order which reduced the monthly maintenance for the first wife. The session court order reduced the monthly maintenance for the first wife of a man from Rs 6,000 to Rs 4,000, reports Bar and Bench. The single bench judge of Justice Shampa Dutt (Paul) also said that the woman petitioner married the man on October 12, 2003. The court further noted that the first wife was allegedly driven out of her matrimonial home in 2012 after the dowry demands were not fulfilled. HC on Legal Age for Consensual Sex: High Time India Look at Other Countries To Reduce Age of Consent for Sexual Intercourse, Says Bombay High Court.

Man Duty-Bound To Maintain His First Wife

