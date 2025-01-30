The Delhi High Court recently said that foreign nationals coming to India need not declare to the Customs Department their gold jewellery which they are carrying for bonafide personal use. The division bench of Justices Prathiba M Singh and Dharmesh Sharma also said that the Customs Department must make a distinction between "jewellery" and "personal jewellery", while seizing items for violation. Delhi High Court Issues Notice on Plea for Tree Transplantation in Supreme Court Expansion Project.

Customs Must Make Distinction Between 'Jewellery' and 'Personal Jewellery'

