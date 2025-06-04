In a significant bust in Bandlaguda, Hyderabad City Police seized 870 kg of adulterated ginger and garlic paste from an illegal manufacturing unit. Acting on a tip off, the Task Force South-East Zone, along with Bandlaguda Police, raided FK Food Product in Patel Nagar. The team found the unit manufacturing and selling adulterated paste to unsuspecting consumers. Harmful substances like 4 kg of Titanium Dioxide and 16 kg of Mono Citrate were also recovered. One person was arrested in connection with the operation. Police have launched a probe to trace the supply network and other possible units. Hyderabad Shocker: Married Government Doctor Allegedly Rapes Woman Multiple Times on Pretext of Marriage in Mahabubabad, Case Registered.

Hyderabad Police Seize Adulterated Paste, 1 Held

