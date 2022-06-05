Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Sunday said that he is going to Ayodhya today along with Maharashtra Minister Eknath Shinde and others. He also said that cabinet minister Aaditya Thackeray will also visit Ayodhya on June 15. Besides, Raut also spoke about the recent targeted killings in Kashmir. "Kashmir is burning again, the situation there is out of control & important people of Delhi (central govt) are busy promoting films," he said. The Sena leader said that no one is willing to listen to the Kashmiris.

I am going to Ayodhya today along with Maharashtra Minister Eknath Shinde and others. Aaditya Thackeray will be visiting Ayodhya on June 15th. We do not have any political agenda for this visit: Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut — ANI (@ANI) June 5, 2022

