Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday dismissed Opposition leader Lalu Prasad Yadav’s remark about keeping “doors open” for a potential alliance, reiterating his loyalty to the BJP-led NDA. Kumar, addressing reporters in Muzaffarpur, said he had “mistakenly” aligned with Yadav’s RJD in the past and is now firmly with his “old friends.” Highlighting his government’s achievements, Kumar contrasted it with the previous RJD rule, claiming improved safety and women’s empowerment through initiatives like Jivika self-help groups. Lalu Yadav’s comments come amid speculation about alliances for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections. Meanwhile, BJP leaders, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, have endorsed Kumar as the NDA’s chief ministerial face. The RJD, however, maintains it has closed its doors to Kumar permanently, aiming to secure power independently. ‘Bharat Ratna for Nitish Kumar’: JD(U) Leader Chotu Singh Puts Up Posters Demanding Bharat Ratna for Bihar CM.

Nitish Kumar on Lalu Yadav’s Remark

#WATCH | Muzaffarpur | Bihar CM Nitish Kumar says, "What was the condition of women earlier? Since we started the 'Jeevika Didi' scheme - women are happy, and whenever they need help, they are given help... I had mistakenly gone with them (opposition), but now I am with my old… pic.twitter.com/bslQd9ivWq — ANI (@ANI) January 5, 2025

