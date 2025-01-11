Amid the ongoing debate over extended work hours, sparked by comments from Infosys founder Narayana Murthy and L&T Chairman SN Subrahmanyan, Anand Mahindra talked about the importance of work quality over quantity. Speaking at the Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue 2025, Mahindra stated, “I have huge respect for Narayana Murthy (founder of Infosys) and others. So let me not get this wrong, of course.” He went on to add that “the debate is heading in the wrong direction. It’s not about 48, 70, or 90 hours; it’s about the quality of work.” When asked about his work hours, Mahindra avoided specifics, reiterating that the focus should remain on efficiency and impact. Addressing social media, he remarked, “I’m not on X (formerly Twitter) to make friends. It’s an incredible business tool. At home, I love staring at my wife.” The comments followed Subrahmanyan’s viral statement advocating a 90-hour work week, arguing that extended hours could propel professional success, as exemplified by Chinese workers. He controversially asked, “How long can you stare at your spouse at home?” ‘You Can Change the World in 10 Hours’: Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra Highlights Importance of Quality of Work Over Quantity Towards ‘Viksit Bharat’ Goal.

Anand Mahindra on Work-Life Debate: Focus on Quality, Not Hours

“This debate is of quantity of work, my point is we have to focus on the quality of work,” Mahindra Group Chairman @anandmahindra tells Firstpost Managing Editor @palkisu at Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue.#VBYLD2025 pic.twitter.com/0cKv06mBB3 — Firstpost (@firstpost) January 11, 2025

