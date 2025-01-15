Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra shared a video on January 15, 2025. The video featured Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin spending time and exploring the newly launched electric SUVs, the Mahindra BE 6 and XEV 9E. Anand Mahindra said, “I believe the CM particularly enjoyed seeing our Automatic Parking technology.“ The Chairman expressed his gratitude and said, “Thank you, Thiru MK Stalin, for spending time with our Electric SUVs BE 6 and XEV 9E. And thank you, Industry Minister Thiru Dr. T R B Rajaa, for your unwavering support.” He further praised the Mahindra Research Valley team in Chennai. 2025 Honda Dio, Hero Destiny 125 Launched in India; Check Comparison of Prices, Mileages, Specifications and Features of New Scooters.

Anand Mahindra Says ‘I Believe the CM Particularly Enjoyed Seeing Our Automatic Parking Technology’

Thank you, Thiru @mkstalin for spending time with our Electric SUVs BE 6 and XEV 9E. And thank you Industry Minister Thiru @TRBRajaa for your unwavering support. I believe the CM particularly enjoyed seeing our Automatic Parking technology. Well, we are delighted by the… pic.twitter.com/M8b6B6LyHP — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) January 15, 2025

