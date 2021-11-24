West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata banerjee on Wednesday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence in New Delhi. Banerjee discussed number of state-realted issued with PM Modi. During the meeting, she also raised the BSF's jurisdiction extension issue. She demansded that the Centre's decision to extend BSF jurisdiction should be withdrawn.

Tweet By ANI:

I met Prime Minister Narendra Modi today over a number of state-related issues. We also spoke on the BSF's jurisdiction extension issue and demanded that this decision be withdrawn: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee in Delhi pic.twitter.com/rbSorskUNA — ANI (@ANI) November 24, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)