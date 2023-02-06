Amid Hindenburg research report row, promoters of Adani Group have posted the amounts to prepay US Dollar 1.1 billion of share-backed facility of its maturity of September 2024. A statement said that "In light of recent market volatility and in continuation of the promoters’ commitment to reduce the overall promoter leverage backed by Adani Listed Company shares, we are pleased to inform that promoters have posted the amounts to prepay USD1,114 million ahead of its maturity of Sep 2024.” Adani Group Firms Lose USD 100 Billion After Gautam Adani Withdrew FPO, Domestic Markets Remain Steady.

Adani Group Promoter to Prepay Loans:

In light of recent market volatility & in continuation of promoters’ commitment to reduce overall promoter leverage backed by Adani Listed Company shares, promoters have posted the amounts to prepay USD 1,114 million ahead of its maturity of Sep 2024: Adani Enterprises pic.twitter.com/1JOhv783xE — ANI (@ANI) February 6, 2023

