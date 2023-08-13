Ahead of the 77th Independence Day, to be celebrated on August 15, the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel held a 'Har Ghar Tiranga' rally in Chhattisgarh. ITBP personnel, along with local villagers and children in the remote Left Wing Extremism, hit villages of district Rajnandgaon in Chhattisgarh and held a 'Har Ghar Tiranga' rally. A video of the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' rally has also gone viral on social media. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday urges citizens to join the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ Campaign ahead of I-Day celebrations. Independence Day 2023: PM Narendra Modi Urges Citizens To Join ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ Campaign Ahead of I-Day Celebrations (Watch Video).

'Har Ghar Tiranga' Rally in Chhattisgarh

#WATCH | Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel with local villagers and children in remote Left Wing Extremism hit villages of district Rajnandgaon, Chhattisgarh hold 'Har Ghar Tiranga' rally (Video source: ITBP) pic.twitter.com/EB8nUISZFS — ANI (@ANI) August 13, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)